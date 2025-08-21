Dr. Byron Housewright serves as Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) at East Texas A&M University, where he supports the college’s academic programs, research initiatives, and agricultural operations. His work focuses on strengthening the connection between the university and the agricultural producers, agribusiness leaders, and rural communities that define East Texas.

In his leadership role, Housewright helps guide strategic initiatives across the college while supporting faculty, student success programs, and hands-on agricultural learning opportunities. A strong advocate for applied education, he works to ensure students graduate with both technical knowledge and practical experience that prepares them for careers across the agricultural industry.

Housewright’s professional background reflects the close relationship between agricultural education and real-world production agriculture. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside producers, students, and industry partners to advance agricultural knowledge, improve production practices, and expand opportunities for the next generation of agricultural professionals.

He is the host of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, a podcast produced in partnership with 88.9 KETR, where he leads conversations with educators, researchers, and producers about the issues shaping agriculture in the region. Through the podcast and his work with CASNR, Housewright continues to champion the role of universities as partners in strengthening agriculture across East Texas and beyond.

