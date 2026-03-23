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Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture

Fueling the Herd: Understanding Cow Nutrient Requirements with Mike Block

By Dr. Byron Housewright,
Ryan Doerner
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:26 PM CDT
Rita and Calf, October 3, 2025 in Commerce, Texas.
Jason Connel
/
East Texas A&M University Office of Marketing and Communications
Rita and Calf, October 3, 2025 in Commerce, Texas. 

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, hosts Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner sit down with Mike Block of Mix 30 to tackle one of the most important—and often misunderstood—topics in cattle production: nutrient requirements and feeding efficiency. The conversation explores how producers can use tools like the NRC Beef Cattle Nutrient Requirements guide and modern ration modeling software to better understand what their cattle actually need.

Mike explains why many cow-calf operations mistakenly focus on protein when energy is often the real limiting factor, and how producers can evaluate supplements based on dry matter, cost per unit of nutrient, and cost per head per day. The discussion highlights practical ways ranchers can use forage testing, nutrition models, and local expertise to improve herd performance while controlling feed costs—an increasingly critical challenge in today’s beef industry.

Guests:
Mike Block is the regional sales manager for Mix 30 covering Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. With a degree in animal science and extensive field experience working directly with producers, Mike specializes in practical cattle nutrition strategies that help ranchers improve herd efficiency and profitability through better feed management.

Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture
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Dr. Byron Housewright
Dr. Byron Housewright is Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&amp;M University, where he helps lead academic programs, research initiatives, and the university’s agricultural operations. With a career rooted in both agricultural education and hands-on production agriculture, Housewright works closely with faculty, students, and producers across East Texas to strengthen connections between the university and the region’s farming and ranching communities.<br/><br/>He is also host of the <i>Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture</i> podcast, which highlights the educators, researchers, and producers shaping the future of agriculture in East Texas.<br/>
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Ryan Doerner
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