East Texas agriculture has always been more than an industry. It’s a way of life built on resilience, optimism, and community. With the launch of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, East Texas A&M University’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) is opening a new door into that world — one conversation at a time.

Hosted by Dr. Byron Housewright, Associate Dean of Operations, the podcast brings listeners directly into the intersection of education and production agriculture. Whether you’re tuning in from a tractor cab, a feed truck, an office desk, or your front porch, Field Notes aims to connect the university with the people who live and breathe agriculture every day.

Agriculture: Tradition Meets Innovation

From pasture management and soil health to precision agriculture, pest control, and student research, Field Notes highlights the evolving nature of modern agriculture. The goal isn’t just to “talk shop.” It’s to build bridges — between lab and land, between educators and producers, and between today’s students and tomorrow’s agricultural leaders.

Dr. Housewright frames the series around a central idea: agriculture is both deeply traditional and constantly changing. Technology, sustainability, and education now shape the same landscapes that generations before relied on grit and instinct to manage. The podcast exists to help East Texas producers navigate that change while honoring the legacy that built the region.

