Ranch-Built Leadership: Dean Rank on Momentum, Mentorship, and the Future of East Texas A&M

In the first episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, host Dr. Byron Housewright, Associate Dean of Operations, and co-host Ryan Doerner sit down with Dr. Bryan Rank, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&M.

Dr. Rank shares his journey from growing up on a ranch and working in feedyards and registered Angus operations to earning his PhD and stepping into academic leadership.

The conversation highlights how his hands-on experience shapes his vision for the college and the university ranch. Together, they discuss momentum, the return of the East Texas name, and the role of agriculture in serving both rural and urban communities across the region.

The episode also explores the importance of mentorship, experiential learning, and building meaningful connections between students, producers, and faculty. Dr. Rank emphasizes that agriculture requires optimism and intentional leadership, especially in a time of change and opportunity.

For producers, the discussion reinforces the university’s commitment to practical research and real-world ranch management. For students, it underscores the value of networking, mentoring, and hands-on experience as preparation for long-term success in agriculture and beyond.

