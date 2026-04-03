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Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture

Understanding Hay Tests: How East Texas Producers Can Feed Cattle Smarter

By Dr. Byron Housewright,
Ryan Doerner
Published April 3, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
Round hay bales in a field.

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, hosts Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Dorner sit down with longtime East Texas cattle producer Jim Bob Grove to break down one of the most overlooked tools in cattle management: the hay sample report.

Many producers receive forage test results but aren’t always sure what the numbers mean or how to apply them. The conversation walks through the key measurements—crude protein, ADF, NDF, and TDN—and explains how these numbers influence forage digestibility, intake, and cattle performance.

The discussion also covers practical topics producers face every winter: how to properly take hay samples, why forage quality matters more than many supplements, and how data can help guide feeding decisions.

Grove shares real ranch experiences while the hosts explain the nutritional science behind the numbers. The result is a practical guide to using hay testing as a management tool that can improve herd health, feeding efficiency, and overall ranch profitability.

Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture
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Dr. Byron Housewright
Dr. Byron Housewright is Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&amp;M University, where he helps lead academic programs, research initiatives, and the university’s agricultural operations. With a career rooted in both agricultural education and hands-on production agriculture, Housewright works closely with faculty, students, and producers across East Texas to strengthen connections between the university and the region’s farming and ranching communities.<br/><br/>He is also host of the <i>Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture</i> podcast, which highlights the educators, researchers, and producers shaping the future of agriculture in East Texas.<br/>
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Ryan Doerner
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