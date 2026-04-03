Understanding Hay Tests: How East Texas Producers Can Feed Cattle Smarter

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, hosts Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Dorner sit down with longtime East Texas cattle producer Jim Bob Grove to break down one of the most overlooked tools in cattle management: the hay sample report.

Many producers receive forage test results but aren’t always sure what the numbers mean or how to apply them. The conversation walks through the key measurements—crude protein, ADF, NDF, and TDN—and explains how these numbers influence forage digestibility, intake, and cattle performance.

The discussion also covers practical topics producers face every winter: how to properly take hay samples, why forage quality matters more than many supplements, and how data can help guide feeding decisions.

Grove shares real ranch experiences while the hosts explain the nutritional science behind the numbers. The result is a practical guide to using hay testing as a management tool that can improve herd health, feeding efficiency, and overall ranch profitability.

