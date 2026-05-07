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Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture

Ranch management: What it takes to run an operation every day

By Dr. Byron Housewright,
Ryan Doerner
Published May 7, 2026 at 1:18 PM CDT
Rita from the new Angus Herd, May 5, 2025 in Commerce, Texas.
Jason Connel, East Texas A&M Office of Marketing and Communications
Rita - New Angus Herd, May 5, 2025 in Commerce, Texas.

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner are joined by Cody Bedell, a 5th generation farmer and rancher, to discuss what it really takes to manage a working cattle operation day to day. While big-picture strategies often get attention, this conversation focuses on the reality of daily decisions—feeding, planning, labor, and adapting to changing conditions—that ultimately drive success on the ranch.

Drawing from generational experience and practical insight, Bedell shares how consistent management, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking shape a successful operation. The discussion highlights the balance between reacting to daily challenges and staying aligned with a broader plan. For producers and students alike, this episode offers a grounded look at how real-world ranch management plays out beyond theory.

Guest: Cody Bedell is a 5th generation farmer and rancher with deep roots in cattle production and land stewardship. Drawing from generations of experience, Bedell brings a practical, real-world perspective on managing cattle operations, balancing tradition with modern challenges, and making decisions that sustain a ranch over time.

Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture
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Dr. Byron Housewright
Dr. Byron Housewright is Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&amp;M University, where he helps lead academic programs, research initiatives, and the university’s agricultural operations. With a career rooted in both agricultural education and hands-on production agriculture, Housewright works closely with faculty, students, and producers across East Texas to strengthen connections between the university and the region’s farming and ranching communities.<br/><br/>He is also host of the <i>Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture</i> podcast, which highlights the educators, researchers, and producers shaping the future of agriculture in East Texas.<br/>
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Ryan Doerner
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