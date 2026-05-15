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Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture

Embryo Transfer & IVF in Cattle: When Does It Actually Make Sense?

By Dr. Byron Housewright,
Ryan Doerner
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:12 PM CDT
Rita and Calf, October 3, 2025 in Commerce, Texas. 
Jason Connel
/
East Texas A&M University Office of Marketing and Communications
Rita and Calf, October 3, 2025 in Commerce, Texas. 

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner sit down with internationally recognized reproductive specialist Dr. Brad Lindsey to break down embryo transfer (ET) and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in cattle. These technologies are gaining attention across East Texas, but many producers are still asking a simple question—does this actually apply to my operation? This conversation walks through the basics of how ET and IVF work in a clear, practical way without getting lost in technical detail.

The discussion focuses on when these technologies make sense, where they don’t, and how producers should think about cost, genetics, and management before getting started. The episode closes with a strong emphasis on recipient cow selection and management—where success or failure is often determined. Whether you’re a commercial producer curious about the technology or simply trying to understand where the industry is headed, this episode provides a grounded, real-world perspective on reproductive tools in modern cattle operations.

Guest: Dr. Brad Lindsey is a globally recognized expert in bovine reproductive technologies, specializing in embryo transfer and in-vitro fertilization. With extensive experience working with both commercial and seed stock operations, Dr. Lindsey focuses on applying advanced reproductive tools in ways that are practical, efficient, and economically viable for cattle producers.

Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture
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Dr. Byron Housewright
Dr. Byron Housewright is Associate Dean of Operations for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at East Texas A&amp;M University, where he helps lead academic programs, research initiatives, and the university’s agricultural operations. With a career rooted in both agricultural education and hands-on production agriculture, Housewright works closely with faculty, students, and producers across East Texas to strengthen connections between the university and the region’s farming and ranching communities.<br/><br/>He is also host of the <i>Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture</i> podcast, which highlights the educators, researchers, and producers shaping the future of agriculture in East Texas.<br/>
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Ryan Doerner
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