Embryo Transfer & IVF in Cattle: When Does It Actually Make Sense?

In this episode of Field Notes: East Texas Agriculture, Dr. Byron Housewright and Ryan Doerner sit down with internationally recognized reproductive specialist Dr. Brad Lindsey to break down embryo transfer (ET) and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in cattle. These technologies are gaining attention across East Texas, but many producers are still asking a simple question—does this actually apply to my operation? This conversation walks through the basics of how ET and IVF work in a clear, practical way without getting lost in technical detail.

The discussion focuses on when these technologies make sense, where they don’t, and how producers should think about cost, genetics, and management before getting started. The episode closes with a strong emphasis on recipient cow selection and management—where success or failure is often determined. Whether you’re a commercial producer curious about the technology or simply trying to understand where the industry is headed, this episode provides a grounded, real-world perspective on reproductive tools in modern cattle operations.

Guest: Dr. Brad Lindsey is a globally recognized expert in bovine reproductive technologies, specializing in embryo transfer and in-vitro fertilization. With extensive experience working with both commercial and seed stock operations, Dr. Lindsey focuses on applying advanced reproductive tools in ways that are practical, efficient, and economically viable for cattle producers.