Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Catfish on Lake Tawakoni

Published August 23, 2024 at 8:47 PM CDT
David Hanson (left) and Luke Clayton showing off their catch

Luke visits with his longtime friend David Hanson this week and the two old friends discuss an awesome blue catfish trip a couple days ago on Tawakoni. Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail" and friend Jeff Rice caught a cooler full of what fishermen refer to as 'eater' blues weighing between 3 and 15 pounds Hanson't clients have been enjoying this summer action for several weeks, landing blue cats up to 40 pounds on occasion. For more information on catching summertime blues contact Hanson at 903.268.7391.

  • Jason Robertson of Outdoor Legacy joins Luke to discuss thermal hunting
    Thermal Hunting
    Jason Robertson, co-host of The Late Night Vision Show on YouTube and owner of Outdoor Legacy (www.outdoorlegacygear.com) joins Luke again this week with some more thermal hunting talk that will help you remove those pesky wild porkers from your fields and put fresh pork in the freezer in the process.
  • Saskatchewan guide Michelle Wohlberg
    Guide life in Saskatchewan
    Luke's guest this week is his friend in Saskatchewan Michelle Wohlberg. Michelle is an accomplished guide for both fishing and hunting and is currently up in the cool wilds of northern Saskatchewan making a remote camp ready for guests. The discussion is all about the life of a lady guide that Luke rates as the outdoor woman of the year (If there was such an award).
    Touring Wind Point Park
    Luke found a new fishing, camping and all around great outdoor destination this week, Wind Point Park (www.windpointparktx.com) on Lake Tawakoni. The 200 acre park is situated on what might be the best point for catching catfish on the lake. A long fishing pier is built out at the end of the point giving great access to both shallow and deeper water. The park is kept sparkling clean and offers both overnight and long term RV spaces, very nice cabins, both large and smaller. With a boat dock and covered boat storage facility, the park has everything for the boater/fisherman.Luke counted in excess of 50 whitetail deer while at the park, click and listen to Ryan Fergus (the head honcho and manager at the park) and Luke visit this week. Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever podcasts are found.
  • Jason Robertson joins Luke this week to discuss thermal scopes
    Thermal scopes
    Luke's guest this week is Jason Robertson, co-host of The Late Nite Vision Show on Youtube and also a very popular podcast. The topic is choosing a thermal scope or spotter. Jason shares some insights that will surely help you in your search for a thermal scope that best suits your needs.