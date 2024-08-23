Catfish on Lake Tawakoni
Luke visits with his longtime friend David Hanson this week and the two old friends discuss an awesome blue catfish trip a couple days ago on Tawakoni. Larry Weishuhn aka "Mr. Whitetail" and friend Jeff Rice caught a cooler full of what fishermen refer to as 'eater' blues weighing between 3 and 15 pounds Hanson't clients have been enjoying this summer action for several weeks, landing blue cats up to 40 pounds on occasion. For more information on catching summertime blues contact Hanson at 903.268.7391.