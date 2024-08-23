Catfish on Lake Tawakoni

Luke found a new fishing, camping and all around great outdoor destination this week, Wind Point Park (www.windpointparktx.com) on Lake Tawakoni. The 200 acre park is situated on what might be the best point for catching catfish on the lake. A long fishing pier is built out at the end of the point giving great access to both shallow and deeper water. The park is kept sparkling clean and offers both overnight and long term RV spaces, very nice cabins, both large and smaller. With a boat dock and covered boat storage facility, the park has everything for the boater/fisherman.Luke counted in excess of 50 whitetail deer while at the park, click and listen to Ryan Fergus (the head honcho and manager at the park) and Luke visit this week. Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever podcasts are found.

