Outdoors with Luke Clayton

Action-packed striper fishing trip

Published December 6, 2024 at 8:28 PM CST
Bill Carey joins Luke to tell of an exciting fishing trip earlier this week
Luke Clayton
Luke's good friend Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com) is guest today. Luke and Bill discuss an action packed striper trip on Lake Texoma where they enjoyed some fast paced action fishing for stripers under flocks of gulls diving to feed on shad driven to the surface by hungry stripers. Back at the dock, cut bait produced some jumbo size blue catfish up to 38 pounds. Having great friends Edgar and David Cotton along make this trip even more special.

Related Content
  • Luke recaps a hunting adventure on The Choctaw Hunting Lodge
    Choctaw Hunting Lodge
    Luke talks about a recent trip up in southeast Oklahoma hunting on land owned by the Choctaw Nation, 40 thousand acres of beautiful mountain country and headquarters for The Choctaw Hunting Lodge (www.choctawhuntinglodge.com).Luke was fortunate to harvest a mule foot Choctaw hog. Click and listen as Luke recaps his adventure.
  • Writer Herman W. Brune joins Luke this week
    Luke speaks with a favorite author this week
    Luke has one of his favorite writers as his guest today, Mr. Herman W. Bruen. Herman has worn many hats during his life- writer, radio show host, wilderness hunting guide, rancher and probably several others that I am unaware of . Among other subjects, Herman discusses his new book, The Lost Rider & Friends available through email HWB@thelostrider.com
  • A 325lb buck Larry took in Finland
    Whitetail hunt in Finland
    Larry Weishuhn (www.larryweishuhn.net) joins Luke this week with a recap of his recent whitetail hunt in Finland. Larry took what might be the heaviest buck of his lengthy career, a big 8 point that weighed 325 pounds on the hoof. Click to listen to Larry and Luke discuss Mr. Whitetail's recent adventure. A side note- what would we deer hunters here in northeast Texas do If we saw a whitetail weighing 325 pound come easing out of a pin oak flat? Check out Luke's podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends", found wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Charlie Nassar shows off a buck
    Talking deer hunting with friends
    Luke's guest this week is Pastor Charlie Nassar at the Top Rail Cowboy Church in Greenville. Charlie took a fine buck on his property earlier this week and gives a good account of the hunt. The whitetail rut is in it's early stages in northeast Texas. Click and listen to a couple of good friends talk deer hunting! Listen to Luke's weekly podcast "Catfish Radio with Luke Clayton and Friends" wherever you find your podcasts.