Action-packed striper fishing trip
Luke's good friend Bill Carey with Striper Express (www.striperexpress.com) is guest today. Luke and Bill discuss an action packed striper trip on Lake Texoma where they enjoyed some fast paced action fishing for stripers under flocks of gulls diving to feed on shad driven to the surface by hungry stripers. Back at the dock, cut bait produced some jumbo size blue catfish up to 38 pounds. Having great friends Edgar and David Cotton along make this trip even more special.