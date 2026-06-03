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Rock Controversies - ETAMU Honors College Podcast Project cover art
ETAMU Honors Podcast Project: Rock Controversies

Censored Music Across the Decades: Banned Songs and Controversial Artists

Published June 3, 2026 at 1:09 PM CDT
ETAMU Honors College Podcast Project Episode cover art: Rock Controversies

In this student-produced podcast, East Texas A&M University Honors students Addie Byrd, Kelsey Lefever, Emily Dick, and Haleigh Chan explore how music censorship has reflected the social and political tensions of different eras.

The episode traces a path through rock music history, examining controversies surrounding Elvis Presley's performance of "Hound Dog," The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen," and System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" Through these case studies, the students consider how concerns about morality, politics, drug culture, patriotism, and public values have influenced which songs reached audiences and which faced resistance from broadcasters, governments, and the public.

This podcast was produced as part of an Honors course project at East Texas A&M University.

Rock Controversies
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