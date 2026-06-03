Rewriting the Rules of the Music Industry

In this student-produced podcast, East Texas A&M University Honors students Miguel Garcia, Caroline Ellerbrock, Ryleigh Bigham, and Brandon Vazquez Gonzalez explore some of the most significant business controversies in modern music history.

The episode examines how artists and fans have challenged powerful industry institutions, from Prince's fight with Warner Bros. over creative control and ownership rights, to Taylor Swift's efforts to regain control of her master recordings, to Pearl Jam's high-profile dispute with Ticketmaster over ticket fees and market dominance. Together, these case studies raise larger questions about who controls the music industry and how artists navigate issues of ownership, distribution, and fan access in an evolving marketplace.

This podcast was produced as part of an Honors course project at East Texas A&M University. The views and opinions expressed are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect those of KETR or East Texas A&M University.