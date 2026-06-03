Glitter, Glam, and Guitars: Exploring Rock & Roll Fashion

In this student-produced podcast, East Texas A&M University Honors students Daisy Richardson, Rebecca Cox, and Jazmin Delgado explore the visual side of rock and roll history through fashion, style, and identity.

The episode examines how rock-related fashion movements challenged social expectations across different eras, from the leather jackets and slicked-back hair of 1950s greasers to punk's torn clothing and DIY rebellion, glam rock's glitter and gender-bending performance styles, and the bold colors, platform shoes, and expressive looks associated with funk and disco. Along the way, the students consider how clothing became a form of protest, individuality, and cultural expression.

This podcast was produced as part of an Honors course project at East Texas A&M University.