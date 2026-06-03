Censorship Killed the Video Star

In this student-produced podcast, East Texas A&M University Honors students Pace Eilers, Sebastian Gonzalez, and Zuri Melton explore how music videos changed the way audiences experienced rock and popular music.

The episode examines the rise of MTV and the controversies that followed as artists used music videos to push visual boundaries around gender, sexuality, violence, religion, politics, and social criticism. Through examples including Queen's "I Want to Break Free," Mötley Crüe's "Girls, Girls, Girls," Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It," Madonna's "Like a Prayer," and Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box," the students consider how music videos became a battleground between artistic expression and public concern over what audiences, especially young viewers, should see.

This podcast was produced as part of an Honors course project at East Texas A&M University.