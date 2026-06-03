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Rock Controversies - ETAMU Honors College Podcast Project cover art
ETAMU Honors Podcast Project: Rock Controversies

Honors Podcast Project

What happens when students take a closer look at the issues shaping the world around them?

The Honors Podcast Project showcases original student-produced podcasts created by East Texas A&M University Honors students. Working in teams, students researched, wrote, recorded, and produced episodes exploring topics ranging from music industry controversies to broader questions of culture, society, history, and public life.

Each episode reflects the students' own research, analysis, and perspectives while providing hands-on experience in audio storytelling and podcast production. The project also offered students an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of recording, interviewing, and presenting ideas through the podcast medium.

These podcasts were produced as part of an Honors course at East Texas A&M University and recorded in KETR's temporary podcast studio facilities.

The views and opinions expressed by student participants are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of KETR or East Texas A&M University.

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