Crappiefest review

Luke's guest this week is Mr. Jay Don Reeve and the topic is last weekend's Crappiefest tournament held at Caney Creek Recreational area at Lake Fork. Jay Don has for years been involved in crappie fishing in Texas and gives some good information on catching crappie as well as tournament crappie fishing. A great source of information for crappie fishing is www.crappieanglersoftexas.com. Luke and his friends Larry Weishuhn and Jeff Rice attended the event last Saturday and filmed a segment of their weekly TV show, A Sportsmans Life. The show is posted and ready to watch now on Carbon TV (www.carbontv.com) and YouTube.