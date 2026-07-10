Paint Party with Leila's Cottage Artz

We're having a Paint Party at the library! On July 23rd, adults can join us to watch and follow along with a demonstration by Leila's Cottage ARTZ! All supplies will be provided. You're also welcome to use your canvas and paints to create a different piece of art, or put your own twist on the piece we'll be making! Space is limited, you must register in advance. Each attendee must fill out their own form. This is for adults 18+.

The google form to register is available by clicking the "Get Tickets" button below

